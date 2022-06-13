SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC State Museum kicks off Friday Night Laser Lights

SC State Museum kicks off Friday Night Laser Lights
SC State Museum kicks off Friday Night Laser Lights(SC State Museum)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Museum is kicking off their Friday Night Laser Lights this Friday (June 17) with shows at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This week’s summer laser light show will feature themed shows featuring music from artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix and food trucks, craft beer, and more.

The show will take place in the museum’s 55-foot digital dome planetarium.

The schedule for Friday is below.

  • 7:00 p.m. - Elton John
  • 8:30 p.m. - The Beatles: Abbey Road
  • 10:00 p.m - Jimi Hendrix

Find out more information and purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

Latest News

Lifeguard Shortage Limits Hours at some Midlands Pools
Lifeguard shortage limits hours at some Midlands pools
Lifeguard shortage limits hours at some Midlands pools
Lifeguard shortage limits hours at some Midlands pools
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105
Furry Friend Friday - Moira, Peter Pan and Mary Darling
Furry Friend Friday - Moira, Peter Pan and Mary Darling