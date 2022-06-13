SC State Museum kicks off Friday Night Laser Lights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The State Museum is kicking off their Friday Night Laser Lights this Friday (June 17) with shows at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This week’s summer laser light show will feature themed shows featuring music from artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix and food trucks, craft beer, and more.

The show will take place in the museum’s 55-foot digital dome planetarium.

The schedule for Friday is below.

7:00 p.m. - Elton John

8:30 p.m. - The Beatles: Abbey Road

10:00 p.m - Jimi Hendrix

