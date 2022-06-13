SC gas prices see another double digit increase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to rise, with the state average surpassing $4.50 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed an increase of 13.7 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $4.57. That’s 42.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.80 higher than a year ago.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.65 while the highest was $5.09, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $4.29 per gallon.

The national average also continued its upward momentum, climbing 15.7 cents per gallon and lifting the national average to $5.01, 57.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.94 higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels,” De Haan said. “Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

