Rolling Stones cancels show, Mick Jagger tests for COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Rolling Stones announced Monday, June 13, 2022 Mick Jagger had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, the band said the show scheduled in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena was postponed.

The 78-year-old Jagger was reported to have tested positive for the virus after arriving at the stadium and showing symptoms. The band announced it will reschedule the show at a later date.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” said the band in a statement.

