SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Our first real heat wave of the season will bring triple-digit temperatures for most of this week.

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Tracking Extreme Heat with highs in the triple-digits Monday -Wednesday
  • Heat Index Values will range from 101 to 106°
  • Daytime highs will be close to breaking records
  • Expect a few storms late in the day Tuesday -Friday
  • In the tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to develop near South America in the next 5 days
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A nice big ridge in the jet stream settles in over the eastern seaboard next week. This allows for us to remain dry and for temperatures to soar Monday, as highs reach the low triple-digits. Tuesday, highs will reach 102 and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 106.

wis
wis(wis weather)

We have partly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with much more humidity and temps continue the reach the low triple-digits and upper 90s

In the Tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to develop near South America in the next 5 days

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Monday: Humid and hot with highs near 100.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs around 102. There’s a 20% chance of late day showers and storms.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Highs are near 102.

Thursday & Friday: Upper 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT-Heat wave for this week with temps near or above 100
wis
FIRST ALERT- Few storms for the weekend and HOT & HUMID next week!
FIRST ALERT- Daytime highs will reach the triple-digits next week for the first time this season
FIRST ALERT- Daytime highs will reach the triple-digits next week for the first time this season
FIRST ALERT- Daytime highs will reach the triple-digits next week for the first time this season
FIRST ALERT- Daytime highs will reach the triple-digits next week for the first time this season