FIRST ALERT- Our first real heat wave of the season will bring triple-digit temperatures for most of this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Tracking Extreme Heat with highs in the triple-digits Monday -Wednesday

Heat Index Values will range from 101 to 106°

Daytime highs will be close to breaking records

Expect a few storms late in the day Tuesday -Friday

In the tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to develop near South America in the next 5 days

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A nice big ridge in the jet stream settles in over the eastern seaboard next week. This allows for us to remain dry and for temperatures to soar Monday, as highs reach the low triple-digits. Tuesday, highs will reach 102 and when you factor in the humidity it will feel like 106.

wis (wis weather)

We have partly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with much more humidity and temps continue the reach the low triple-digits and upper 90s

In the Tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to develop near South America in the next 5 days

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Monday: Humid and hot with highs near 100.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs around 102. There’s a 20% chance of late day showers and storms.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Highs are near 102.

Thursday & Friday: Upper 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.