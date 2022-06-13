SkyView
Election resources for the South Carolina primary

South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday, June 14, 2022 is South Carolina’s primary election. Wondering where to vote or what’s on the ballot? We’ve got resources to help.

Want to see what the results after polls close Tuesday? Click the link here.

Not sure where your polling location is? Click here to find out where in your area you can go to vote. Tuesday’s election locations will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of key races to watch Tuesday.

