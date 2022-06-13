Election resources for the South Carolina primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday, June 14, 2022 is South Carolina’s primary election. Wondering where to vote or what’s on the ballot? We’ve got resources to help.

Want to see what the results after polls close Tuesday? Click the link here.

Not sure where your polling location is? Click here to find out where in your area you can go to vote. Tuesday’s election locations will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of key races to watch Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.