SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Catch My Drift’: Florence Motor Speedway event promotes drift racing scene

Catch My Drift holds drifting event at Florence Motor Speedway
Catch My Drift holds drifting event at Florence Motor Speedway(.)
By Corinne McGrath
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Motor Speedway played host to an event on Sunday, but it wasn’t like the ordinary racing seen at the track.

“It’s not your typical race event where it’s timed,” said Joe Gorcesky, CEO of Catch My Drift, who hosted the event. “This is actually a judged sport where we want to see the cars get as sideways as fast as possible and get as close to certain cones for zoning or clipping points. So it’s kind of like a style competition.”

Gorcesky founded Catch My Drift in 2013 to promote the drifting scene. Since then, he’s gone on to host events focused on driver seat time and spectator satisfaction.

“You have the ability to go for rides with these guys,” said Gorcesky. “You come on in. You go talk to the driver. Get a helmet and you can go out on the track with them and get a ride. It’s so much fun. All our drivers are really friendly. They’ll talk to everybody They love to talk about their cars and drifting.”

Catch My Drift hosts events around the southeast and shows communities about a sport that they may have never heard of before.

“You guys get more enjoyment,” said drift driver Nate Roberts, who also serves as vice president of Catch My Drift. “I’ve been doing it for so long now that like regular ordinary day life is just so plain that this becomes your release.”

Drifters showed off their style in a drift competition, but these cars are also registered tagged street cars.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

Latest News

An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’
Live show of WWE Smackdown in Cleveland.
WWE SmackDown coming to Greenville this summer
GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action in the first half of the NCAA women's...
Gamecocks NCAA championship season to be focus of documentary series