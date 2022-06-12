SkyView
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell

FILE PHOTO of police lights
FILE PHOTO of police lights(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner announced Sunday that a Senior Airman from Dalzell died in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway. Details on the crash are limited. Senior Airman Devin McDonald, 25, of Dalzell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

