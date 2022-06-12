SkyView
Police: Driver leaves scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Driver leaves the scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant
Driver leaves the scene after crashing car into Columbia restaurant(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly crashed their car into a restaurant.

The incident happened Sunday morning at the Jimmy John’s on Garners Ferry Road.

No one was injured.

Police say they are searching for a male driver. No other description was given.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

