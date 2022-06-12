SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found...
Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside.

Both were declared dead at a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
This comes following several incidents in the last year where children under 10 have gotten a...
SC state representative proposes legislation to hold gun owners more accountable when children access guns
Orangeburg deputies searching for man in possible kidnapping case
Bowman man missing in possible kidnapping case found safe, deputies investigating
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
FILE PHOTO of police lights
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
A group of climbers were rescued from a Utah canyon.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Youth group rescued from canyon in harrowing video