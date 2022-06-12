SkyView
FIRST ALERT-Heat wave for this week with temps near or above 100

By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckle up! We’ve got some heat for this weekend with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, approaching the records.

First Alert Headlines

  • Extremely hot this week with temps around 100 Monday through Friday.
  • Heat index values are around 103-106, just below heat advisory criteria.
  • We see a small chance (20%) of some showers and storms for today and less than a 20% chance Monday.
  • There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoons Wednesday through Friday.
  • In the tropics, Things are quiet at the moment.
First Alert Summary

Today is a warm and muggy day with highs reaching the low 90s. Expect a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon as the sea breeze reaches the Midlands it brings the chance of the thunder again.

Monday we see a large ridge in the jet stream to swing east and begin to cook the the southeast. Highs Monday will be near 100, the record is 102 from 1958. There’s less than a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday is hot! Highs reach a record tying 102. There’s a 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.

Wednesday is near 101 as the huge ridge of high pressure continues to dominate our weather. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

Upper 90s can be expected Thursday with a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

Forecast Update

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. A touch more humidity and a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Monday: Humid and hot with highs near 100.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs around 102. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Highs are near 101.

Thursday & Friday: Upper 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

