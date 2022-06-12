SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition

Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun...
Camden man arrested, accused of shooting father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night around 8:45, deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the Sinclair Street area. When they arrived, it was determined that an altercation between Michael Jermaine Jefferson, 43, and his father-in-law had become violent.

Jefferson is said to have shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Jefferson was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is awaiting bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
This comes following several incidents in the last year where children under 10 have gotten a...
SC state representative proposes legislation to hold gun owners more accountable when children access guns
Orangeburg deputies searching for man in possible kidnapping case
Bowman man missing in possible kidnapping case found safe, deputies investigating
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of police lights
Sr. Airman dies in single-vehicle crash in Dalzell
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105
Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.
Funeral takes place for woman killed in Summerton mass shooting, ‘It’s still hard to even think about’