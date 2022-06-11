SkyView
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles

They were placed under $250,000 secured bonds.
Natalie Anne Childress
Natalie Anne Childress(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Connelly Springs women are behind bars after allegedly abusing children with metal knuckles.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office went out to the home off Gold Creek Road around 12:43 p.m. Friday after receiving an anonymous report of alleged felonious child abuse.

Allegedly, Natalie “Shane” Childress hit children in her care with metal knuckles and inflicted “serious physical injury,” deputies say.

When law enforcement officers tried to make contact with the mother, she allegedly told them the children weren’t there.

Deputies say they found the kids hiding at the scene. They were then taken to a children’s hospital abuse/trauma center.

Childress is charged with felony negligent child abuse with severe bodily injury, and the mother is charged with aid/abet negligent child abuse with severe bodily injury.

Both women were arrested and placed under $250,000 secured bonds.

