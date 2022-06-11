SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
WIS FILE
South Carolina reports record breaking month in Great Resignation
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo.
‘We’re coming towards the end:’ Attorney weighs in on unsolved Murdaugh murders
Xavier Johnson and his mother at his graduation.
Bond denied for suspect in homicide of recent high school graduate

Latest News

Eric Smith, 45, of Lexington County
Deputies searching for missing Lexington County man
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
Flying Biscuit Cafe is coming to Five Points!
Soda City Live: Flying Biscuit Cafe
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105