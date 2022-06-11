SkyView
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County

FILE PHOTO of police lights.
FILE PHOTO of police lights.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lexington County.

Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning around 11:10 a.m. on Highway 378 and Lake Village Drive.

A Ford Ranger was traveling east on Highway 378 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer that was traveling west.

The driver and passenger of the Ranger were taken to a hospital. The driver had life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. The passenger died at the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

