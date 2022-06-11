One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Lexington County.
Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning around 11:10 a.m. on Highway 378 and Lake Village Drive.
A Ford Ranger was traveling east on Highway 378 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer that was traveling west.
The driver and passenger of the Ranger were taken to a hospital. The driver had life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. The passenger died at the hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.