SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Group of teens charged in Rock Hill, S.C. shooting

The suspects were 15 and 17 years old.
The suspects were 15 and 17 years old.
The suspects were 15 and 17 years old.(WCJB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A group of teenagers was arrested Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after police say they shot and injured a woman.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Oak Hollow Apartments, police say. An 18-year-old female driver was hit in the left thigh while driving after their car was shot at. The passenger took the driver’s seat and went to an area hospital.

Officers say they found the suspected car and tried to stop it, but the drivers fled.

A gun was thrown from the car during the pursuit, which continued until the car’s occupants fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Marshall and Eighth streets.

Police say the suspects were identified as three 15-year-olds (whose names will not be released) and 17-year-olds Tyrecus Donta Brice Jr., and Trayvion Jatarri Miller, who was identified as the driver.

Officers reported four other guns inside the car.

All of the suspects were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Brice and Miller were charged as adults.

Additionally, Miller was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS FILE
South Carolina reports record breaking month in Great Resignation
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
File photo of police lights.
Pregnant woman injured after being shot by son in Columbia drive-thru

Latest News

Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Natalie Anne Childress
Women arrested, charged after allegedly hitting children with metal knuckles
Orangeburg deputies searching for man in possible kidnapping case
Bowman man missing in possible kidnapping case found safe, deputies investigating