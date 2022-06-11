Group of teens charged in Rock Hill, S.C. shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A group of teenagers was arrested Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C. after police say they shot and injured a woman.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Oak Hollow Apartments, police say. An 18-year-old female driver was hit in the left thigh while driving after their car was shot at. The passenger took the driver’s seat and went to an area hospital.

Officers say they found the suspected car and tried to stop it, but the drivers fled.

A gun was thrown from the car during the pursuit, which continued until the car’s occupants fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Marshall and Eighth streets.

Police say the suspects were identified as three 15-year-olds (whose names will not be released) and 17-year-olds Tyrecus Donta Brice Jr., and Trayvion Jatarri Miller, who was identified as the driver.

Officers reported four other guns inside the car.

All of the suspects were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Brice and Miller were charged as adults.

Additionally, Miller was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

