FIRST ALERT-Clouds and afternoon storms will keep temperatures down and humidity up. Our first heat wave of the season will arrive next week.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Tracking Extreme Heat as we approach the middle of next week
  • Daytime highs will settle around 100 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
  • Expect a few storms in your weekend forecast Saturday and Sunday
  • In the tropics, Things are quiet at the moment
First Alert Summary

Over the weekend,  the humidity starts to increase as highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

A warm front approaches from the south and helps to usher in unsettled weather and opportunities for showers and storms,20%, mainly in the afternoon/evening.

A nice big ridge in the jet stream settles in over the eastern seaboard next week. This allows for us to remain dry and for temperatures to soar Monday and Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 90s Monday and near 101 Tuesday.

We have partly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with much more humidity and temps in the mid to upper 90s.

In the Tropics, conditions are quiet for now

Forecast Update

Saturday: A 40% chance for some showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. A touch more humidity.

Monday: Humid and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs around 101.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Highs are near 100.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

