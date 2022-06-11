SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Early learning center asks teachers to find formula amid shortage

An early learning center in Colorado is asking their teachers to find formula as they prepare to take in a new class of infants. (KUSA)
By Noel Brennan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) - An early learning center in Denver is getting ready to enroll several new babies and teachers there are worried about having the formula they need.

Teachers like Meaghan Burns guide kids through each milestone at the Fisher Early Learning Center.

“They learn how to move, walk, talk, run,” she said.

The center welcomes babies at six months and cares for them for a year.

“June 27 is our first day of school,” Burns said.

Now, teachers are preparing for two dozen new infants, who will need formula the center does not have.

“We’re having a difficult time getting a supply of formula right now,” Burns said. “Every time I’m at the store, I check the shelves. They’re empty.”

The center always provides formula and goes through a container every four days.

“We’re going to need at least six cans at the beginning,” Burns said.

Every staff member is being asked to help stock up during the nationwide shortage.

“If you’re at the store and you see a can of formula, please just buy it and bring it in,” Burns said.

Burns is confident the center won’t have to ask parents to bring their own formula.

“We haven’t reached that option yet,” she said.

But she feels for families who face empty shelves.

“I just can’t imagine what it would be like if I was a single parent who relied on public transportation to get me to the grocery store to find formula for my child,” she said.

The center still has a little time before there are two dozen new babies and mouths to feed.

“So, I’m hopeful this weekend will be able to relieve some of that worry that I have,” Burns said.

The early learning center usually buys the same brand of formula year after year. But with the shortage, it says it can’t promise parents which brand they’ll be able to find.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS FILE
South Carolina reports record breaking month in Great Resignation
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia
Four injured in Eastridge Mall shooting
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured
File photo of police lights.
Pregnant woman injured after being shot by son in Columbia drive-thru

Latest News

Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105
An early learning center in Colorado is asking their teachers to find formula as they prepare...
Early learning center asks teachers to find formula amid shortage
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
One dead, one injured in tractor-trailer crash in Lexington County
Orangeburg deputies searching for man in possible kidnapping case
Bowman man missing in possible kidnapping case found safe, deputies investigating