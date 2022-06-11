SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo (center). Police are also searching for Exzavior Jones (right), and another suspect in the crime.(Buckeye Police Department)
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — An Amber Alert was issued on Friday for a baby taken by his biological mother and three other suspects, according to authorities.

Nine-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was last seen just after midnight in the area of Miller and Baseline Roads. Police say that’s where 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, the mother, and three other people broke into the home.

Authorities said they attacked the people inside, which included Raylon’s biological father, threatened them with a gun and grabbed Raylon before driving off.

“At least one of them fired a weapon before taking off, but it is our understanding that no one has been injured,” said Carissa Planalp with the Buckeye Police Department.

Investigators said they found one of the attackers, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, and arrested her. Planalp said she’s the mother of Angulo.

The suspects’ vehicle involved in the abduction was also found at a home in Goodyear, Arizona. However, Raylon and Angulo are still missing.

“We understand that there’s an ongoing custody dispute between the father and the mother,” Planalp said.

Police are also still searching for the two other suspects, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones and an unidentified woman.

“We’re still trying to identify the vehicle that these suspects may be driving at this time,” Planalp said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
WIS FILE
South Carolina reports record breaking month in Great Resignation
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo.
‘We’re coming towards the end:’ Attorney weighs in on unsolved Murdaugh murders
Xavier Johnson and his mother at his graduation.
Bond denied for suspect in homicide of recent high school graduate

Latest News

Eric Smith, 45, of Lexington County
Deputies searching for missing Lexington County man
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US
Flying Biscuit Cafe is coming to Five Points!
Soda City Live: Flying Biscuit Cafe
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105