York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – York County has filed a lawsuit against several of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s organizations and the city of Rock Hill over the “misappropriation” of $21 million in funds tied to the team facility that was under construction in Rock Hill.

According to the lawsuit, those monies were restricted public funds that were to be used to expand Mt. Gallant Road in York County.

Appaloosa Management, DT Sports Holding and Tepper Sports Holding were each named as defendants and are referred to throughout as the “Tepper Defendants.”

County leaders allege in the lawsuit the Tepper Defendants “improperly utilized these funds on their failed vanity project, the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters and practice facility.”

“Both the City and the Tepper Defendants have harmed York County and its taxpayers, and the County should be made whole,” court documents state.

The $21 million came from the county’s Penny Tax Revenue and was designated to expand Mt. Gallant Road between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Anderson Road from two lanes to three, the lawsuit states.

Mayor John Gettys spoke regarding the Panthers' failed practice facility and GT Real Estate Holdings' bankruptcy filing.

According to court documents, as plans for the project developed the defendants identified the need to further expand Mt. Gallant Road to five lanes instead of three. That road borders the planned headquarters.

County leaders claim that they, Tepper’s companies and the city of Rock Hill agreed that if the Penny Tax Funds were provided, the Tepper Defendants would manage and construct the Mt. Gallant Road expansion and be responsible for all additional costs.

York County claims the funds were “comingled” with other operating funds and misappropriated to other aspects of the project.

“To date, no progress has been made toward the completion of the Mt. Gallant Expanded Scope,” the lawsuit states.

York County is seeking full restitution and repayment of the $21 million.

WBTV is reaching out to Tepper representatives seeking comment.

The Carolina Panthers’ facility and team headquarters in Rock Hill had been stalled since April, and earlier this month, Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, created in anticipation of the team’s headquarters, filed for bankruptcy.

That bankruptcy filing dealt a final blow to the Panthers’ project in Rock Hill.

In Oct 2020, the Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility coming to Rock Hill.

It was a joint reveal from the Panthers, York County, and the city of Rock Hill. The mixed-use site was designed to host Tepper Sports & Entertainment and become a destination for people all over the region.

When completed, the development was to include restaurants, retail, a healthcare facility, apartments, hotels, trails, and office space.

