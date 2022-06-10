SkyView
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people were arrested and charged in a drug trafficking bust in Lexington County.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said that narcotic agents got a tip about drug activity in the area of County Town Drive. Agents executed a search warrant and found about 4,000 grams of cocaine and two handguns.

Juan Arturo Martinez, 44, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol, according to warrants.

Rkenneo Augustine Andrews, 35, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol.

Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez, 37, is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

SLED and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted the investigation, according to Koon.

All three suspects are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

