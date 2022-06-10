The Southeastern Piano Festival begins this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every summer, the Southeastern Piano Festival transforms the University of South Carolina School of Music and Columbia into a major cultural destination.

It draws in audiences and young piano talent from across the United States. Organizers use the Southeastern Piano Festival as a high-level training platform for young pianists. It presents new and world-renowned concert pianists and master teachers, serves as an advocate for new piano music, and a vehicle for exploring different roles the piano plays on stage and beyond.

The artistic directors of the Southeastern Piano Festival are Marina Lomazov and Dr. Joseph Rackers. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to share about all the festival offers the community – which is now in its 20th year.

Schedule:

Saturday, June 11 • 11 a.m.

Southeastern Piano Festival Preview on The Concert Truck

Soda City Market, Main Street • FREE

Sunday, June 12 • 4 p.m.

Piano Extravaganza

Moore School of Business Johnson Performance Hall • $0-20*

Monday, June 13 • Noon

The Concert Truck Noon Concert featuring Southeastern Piano Festival Alumni and Associates

Columbia Museum of Art Boyd Plaza • FREE

Monday, June 13 • 7:30 p.m.

Artist Showcase – Jon Kimura Parker

University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall • $0-20*

Tuesday, June 14 • 1:00 p.m.

Southeastern Piano Festival on the Road: Featuring SEPF Participants

Trinity Cathedral • FREE

Tuesday, June 14 • 7:30 p.m.

Alumni Showcase – Eric Lu

University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall • $0-20*

Wednesday, June 15 • 7:30 p.m.

Artist Showcase – Fabio Bidini

University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall • $0-20*

Thursday, June 16 • 7:30 p.m.

Artist Showcase – Joyce Yang

University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall • $0-20*

Friday, June 17 • 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition

University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall • FREE

Saturday, June 18 • 7:30 p.m.

Winners Recital

University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall • $0-20*

*$20 General Admission

$5 Students and Military

Ages 18 and under - FREE

Learn more at http://SoutheasternPianoFestival.com.

