Pregnant woman injured after being shot by son in Columbia drive-thru

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant woman was injured after her son shot her while they were in a drive-thru, according to officials.

The incident happened on June 8 at the Rush’s on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting. Once on scene, it was determined that the pregnant woman was in line when she heard a gunshot and noticed that she had been shot in the stomach area.

The woman told deputies she realized that her son had fired the gun from the back seat, according to the incident report. After the shooting, the woman took her son into the restaurant to wait for help.

Deputies said the woman was holding her stomach and had blood on the front of her shirt. EMS took her in an ambulance to Prisma Richland.

Captain Adam Myrick said the woman and baby are expected to make a full recovery.

The woman’s significant other arrived and said that the car the woman was driving was the car he usually drives. He told deputies that he drives several friends around to play basketball and that the friends carry guns, “some legally, some illegally”, according to deputies.

The couple did not know who owns the gun.

