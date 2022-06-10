SkyView
Soda City Live: Juneteenth Block Party in Blythewood

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s 6th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest kicks off Friday, June 10 at Segra Park with over a week of events lined up.

Saturday, June 11 the organization will host a Juneteenth Block Party in Blythewood starting at 11 a.m.

The event will feature celebrities like the legendary rapper, Chubb Rock and lead singer of R&B group 702, Meelah.

The event is free and family friendly. There will be food trucks, games and live entertainment and more.

Premiere sponsors of the event are John and Teresa Edwards. They are the owners of Blythewood Cigar & Wine and Upscale Cutz & Stylez Barbershop.

The event has grown so much since its planning that the event originally set for their location, was moved to a lot near 311 Blythewood Rd.

For more information on Blythewood Cigar & Wine and Upscale Cutz & Stylez Barbershop click here.

For a full line up of Juneteenth Freedom Fest events see the flyer or link below.

https://www.juneteenthfreedomfest.com/

