S.L.A.P.P. with your Daddy paint and Comedy Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While (hopefully) no one would dare to actually slap their father, one event is offering an opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day a week early.

The S.L.A.P.P. Yo Daddy event stands for sip, laugh, and paint party.

Monday, June 13th fathers of adult aged kids will get a chance to sip wine, paint and enjoy live entertainment from music to comedy.

The event will be held at the My House Restaurant and Bar on Two Notch Rd. in Columbia, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $30.

