Orangeburg Co. deputies search for missing man in possible kidnapping case

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a missing Bowman man who may have been kidnapped.

Bernard Jerome Keitt, Jr., 39, was reported missing after midnight on Friday. Deputies believe Keitt may be in danger. He was reported missing from his Cavendish Road home in Bowman.

Keitt is described as a black man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Keitt is possibly wearing checkerboard-style shorts.

If you have any information, call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

