SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Local churches partner with state government in Midland Gun Buyback Program

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pastor Michael Henry Baker of the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church is spearheading and hosting the Midland Gun Buy Back Program.

Pastor Baker’s Greater Farrow Road Foundation has partnered with churches and businesses across the Midlands in an effort to reduce gun violence.

“We’ve hosted three to four [buy backs] … but there has never been one of this magnitude,” said Pastor Baker over phone call.

Nearly six months of his planning will go into effect between June 20-21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the M.L. Smith Community Development Center, directly across the street from his church.

Individuals surrendering weapons will be given $100 per handgun and $250 per assault rifle with a limit of three weapons per category. Participants will be paid at the event and are being promised total anonymity.

Columbia Police Officers and Richland County Deputies will handle incoming firearms, but there will be no license plate or background checks. The forfeited weapons will be destroyed at the discretion of both departments.

The Midland Gun Buyback Program is endorsed by Representative Ivory Thigpen of District 79 and Representative Leon Howard of District 76.

“I have not seen the level of gun shots and gun violence in this community in my entire life… hopefully after this event, some young person who’s living now will still be living as a result of this gun buyback,” said Rep. Howard in his South Carolina State House Office.

He hopes that Pastor Baker’s buyback program will inspire other community leaders across South Carolina and the nation to follow suit.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a...
Columbia Police arrest suspect in Walmart long gun theft
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
Pursuit ends in crash at Two Notch Rd in Columbia, police advise to avoid area
FILE PHOTO
Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating
Deputy Zaid Abdullah and Deputy Shannon Huffman have both been exposed to a white powdery...
RCSD Deputies exposed to drugs during arrest searches
FBI logo.
FBI issues fraud alert about multistate scam targeting businesses

Latest News

Midlands Gun Buyback Program
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
The Saluda County School District was awarded $38 million for infrastructure improvements from...
South Carolina spending hundreds of millions of dollars help schools with aging infrastructure
Rural School Improvements
Rural School Improvements
Eric Smith, 45, of Lexington County
Deputies searching for missing Lexington County man