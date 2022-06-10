SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old

Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old
Horry County police searching for missing 4-month-old(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 4-month-old child.

The Horry County Police Department said 4-month-old Mason Bryant was last seen with his biological father, 23-year-old Akeem Bryant, on Bill Grissett Road near Loris. Officials later said they may be near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

Mason is described as being 24 inches long and 14 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Akeem, who is not Mason’s legal guardian, is a 23-year-old described as being 5′11″ and 215 pounds with black hair. He may also be driving a black 2012 Cadillac SUV with Nevada license plate US N159.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a...
Columbia Police arrest suspect in Walmart long gun theft
The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
Pursuit ends in crash at Two Notch Rd in Columbia, police advise to avoid area
FILE PHOTO
Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating
Deputy Zaid Abdullah and Deputy Shannon Huffman have both been exposed to a white powdery...
RCSD Deputies exposed to drugs during arrest searches
FBI logo.
FBI issues fraud alert about multistate scam targeting businesses

Latest News

There have been 12 mass shootings statewide so far in 2022, and five have happened since May 1.
SC has fifth-most mass shootings in the nation this year, Gun Violence Archive data show
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
Local churches partner with state government in Midland Gun Buyback Program
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
Midlands Gun Buyback Program
The Saluda County School District was awarded $38 million for infrastructure improvements from...
South Carolina spending hundreds of millions of dollars help schools with aging infrastructure