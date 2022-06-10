Furry Friend Friday - Moira, Peter Pan and Mary Darling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Moira, Peter Pan and Mary Darling are 3 adorable kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Moira, Peter Pan and Mary Darling just turned 2 months old. They are adorable, curious and love to explore! They love to cuddle, play and do all the kitten things! These 3 little fuzz balls have so much love to give. They were found as strays like many other kittens coming into our facility. They were most likely born to a feral mama cat.

Pawmetto Lifeline is overwhelmed by requests from the community to bring in stray litters of kittens just like Moira, Peter Pan and Mary Darling. Kitten season is in full force and showing no sign of mercy anytime soon. It is so incredibly important to make sure any outdoor cats or feral cats in your neighborhood are spayed and neutered as soon as possible! Kittens can start having babies as young as 4 months old.

Pawmetto Lifeline is currently in crisis and we need the community’s help! We are desperate for foster homes and adopters for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats! For the first time in Pawmetto history, we have had to stop all intakes from municipal shelters and the public because we are out of space! Animals are being euthanized in the municipal shelters every day because we have no room to pull them! If you are unsure if you are ready to adopt, please consider fostering and giving a homeless pet a temporary loving home. If you are interested in fostering, send an email to PLFOSTER@pawmettolifeline.org.

Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Kittens are $75 or 2 for $125, Cats are $50 and Dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. We are typically open 12:00 to 6:00 Tuesday through Saturday for adoptions but we will be opening at 10:00 this Saturday to hopefully accommodate more adopters.

Foster and Adoption Applications can be found online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Maria Wooten

Marketing and Communications Manager

Pawmetto Lifeline

