Environmental Enforcement officers seize over 30 horses from Upstate property

Cruelty case in Woodruff(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is responding to an animal cruelty case in Woodruff.

Officers responded to 11341 Highway 221 Friday morning with a warrant to seize more than 30 horses, multiple cats, and a dog.

Officials on scene say this has been a week-long investigation. After receiving multiple complaints, an officer was sent to the residence and served a written warning to the owner.

We’re told a veterinarian was sent on Monday and according to their recommendation, it was time to take the horses off the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

