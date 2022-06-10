SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Election Day voting set to open June 14

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The early voting period ends today, and the S.C. Election Commission has released information about voting during on election day.

The S.C. Election Commission says that through Thursday, June 9, nearly 80,000 South Carolinians have voted early for the June primaries, and about 16,000 people voted on Thursday.

The early voting period opened on Tuesday, May 31.

Here are some tips from the S.C. Election Commission for election day:

Voting on Tuesday, June 14:

If you still have an absentee ballot:

  • For the ballot to count, it must be received by the county voter registration office no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 14.
  • Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness provides an address.
  • Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to ensure it arrives on time.
  • You can also have an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete authorized returnee form).
  • Photo ID is required when returning the absentee ballot in person.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
WIS FILE
South Carolina reports record breaking month in Great Resignation
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo.
‘We’re coming towards the end:’ Attorney weighs in on unsolved Murdaugh murders
Xavier Johnson and his mother at his graduation.
Bond denied for suspect in homicide of recent high school graduate

Latest News

President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing
The Saluda County School District was awarded $38 million for infrastructure improvements from...
South Carolina spending hundreds of millions of dollars help schools with aging infrastructure
Rural School Improvements
Rural School Improvements