Election Day voting set to open June 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The early voting period ends today, and the S.C. Election Commission has released information about voting during on election day.

The S.C. Election Commission says that through Thursday, June 9, nearly 80,000 South Carolinians have voted early for the June primaries, and about 16,000 people voted on Thursday.

The early voting period opened on Tuesday, May 31.

Here are some tips from the S.C. Election Commission for election day:

Voting on Tuesday, June 14:

If you still have an absentee ballot:

For the ballot to count, it must be received by the county voter registration office no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 14.

Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness provides an address.

Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to ensure it arrives on time.

You can also have an authorized returnee return your ballot for you ( must complete authorized returnee form ).

Photo ID is required when returning the absentee ballot in person.

