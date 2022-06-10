SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies search for leads in Vance murder case

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man found unresponsive after his vehicle struck a tree.(Gray Media)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man found unresponsive after his vehicle struck a tree.

Deputies say the victim, from Vance, was found unresponsive in his 2013 Hyundai Elentra just after 10 a.m. on May 29 approximately a half-mile east of Vance on Old Number Six Highway. Investigators later learned the man died of a gunshot wound at an area hospital.

An incident report states EMS arrived and broke a rear passenger window to gain entry to the victim’s vehicle. First responders said the victim had his foot on the gas pedal and the engine was revving at the time.

Deputies found multiple gunshots in the vehicle and damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper.

A witness told deputies he was driving westbound on Old Number Six Highway and the victim’s vehicle was traveling east when it went off the roadway on the left and struck a pear tree. The witness said he went to the driver’s side of the vehicle to ask the victim if he was OK, but said the victim was unresponsive, so the witness called 911.

“We have some leads we are following but we need to move these further towards a solution in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has anything they may think is possibly connected, I urge you to let us know.”

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit...
15-year-old charged after pursuit ends in crash on Two Notch Rd in Columbia
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
WIS FILE
South Carolina reports record breaking month in Great Resignation
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo.
‘We’re coming towards the end:’ Attorney weighs in on unsolved Murdaugh murders
Xavier Johnson and his mother at his graduation.
Bond denied for suspect in homicide of recent high school graduate

Latest News

Election Day voting set to open June 14
Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that...
Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters
Akeem Bryant
HCPD: Missing 4-month-old found safe, father in custody
Deljavon Lamat Simmons faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Charleston mass shooting that injured 12