Deputies search for leads in Vance murder case

VANCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man found unresponsive after his vehicle struck a tree.

Deputies say the victim, from Vance, was found unresponsive in his 2013 Hyundai Elentra just after 10 a.m. on May 29 approximately a half-mile east of Vance on Old Number Six Highway. Investigators later learned the man died of a gunshot wound at an area hospital.

An incident report states EMS arrived and broke a rear passenger window to gain entry to the victim’s vehicle. First responders said the victim had his foot on the gas pedal and the engine was revving at the time.

Deputies found multiple gunshots in the vehicle and damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper.

A witness told deputies he was driving westbound on Old Number Six Highway and the victim’s vehicle was traveling east when it went off the roadway on the left and struck a pear tree. The witness said he went to the driver’s side of the vehicle to ask the victim if he was OK, but said the victim was unresponsive, so the witness called 911.

“We have some leads we are following but we need to move these further towards a solution in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has anything they may think is possibly connected, I urge you to let us know.”

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

