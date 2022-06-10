Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy charged in crash that killed mother, daughters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a former Charleston County deputy who faces three charges in a crash that killed three Colleton County women Friday.

Emily Pelletier, 24, faces three counts of reckless homicide in the Mother’s Day crash that killed 53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams.

A judge set a surety bond of $25,000 for each of the three charges, for a total of $75,000. As a condition of bond, Pelletier is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim’s family and cannot leave the state.

The bond hearing came a short time after she surrendered to authorities at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Jail records state she was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1:45 p.m. but as of shortly before 2 p.m., no booking photo was available.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp confirmed her employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated Friday “for policy violations” in the May 8 fatal collision, which the South Carolina Highway Patrol said happened at 10:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and New Road in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Deputy Emily Pelletier was fired Friday for "policy violations” in the May 8 fatal collision that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers announced the charges would be filed Tuesday after releasing a report stating Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she ran a stop sign and smashed into the car.

That same day, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there was no doubt that Pelletier ran the stop sign while on the way to assist another officer with a disabled motorist on Savannah Highway.

“She ran a stop sign and collided with, hit the vehicle that was driven by Shanice. She struck the vehicle, there’s no doubt about that,” Graziano said at a news conference held outside the Dantzler family’s home in Green Pond.

Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephanie Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler, 22, (right) died at the scene of the crash on Savannah Highway, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. (Dantzler Family)

Pelletier is set to face a bond court judge at 2 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.