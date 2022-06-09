Third arrest made in fatal Greene Crossing Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting at Green Crossings Apartments that left a 20-year-old female dead in March.

Trajan Mack, 23, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Mack is accused of pointing a firearm toward a crowd of people in the hallway of the Green Crossing Complex located at 810 Pulaski Street on March 13.

CPD and members of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Trajan Mack, and say at the time of his arrest, Mack was out on bond for a 2016 murder that occurred in Richland County.

23-year-old Kejuan Boyce and 24-year-old Dennis Williams were previously arrested in connection with this case.

RELATED STORY | Second arrest made by CPD in deadly Greene Crossing Apartments shooting

Boyce has been accused of shooting Jamaica Dowling during a party at Greene Crossing and is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime

RELATED STORY | Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner

Williams is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Williams has been accused of witnessing Boyce fire multiple rounds down a hallway inside the complex, firing a weapon at a moving vehicle in the parking lot, and driving Boyce away from the crime scene.

According to police, Williams also failed to render aid to Ms. Dowling and did not call the police to report the shooting.

Investigators believe multiple people were at the party armed with firearms, handguns, and “assault-style weapons,” and say the shooting possibly stemmed from an argument inside the apartment.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.