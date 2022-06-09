SkyView
Soda City Live: Prince Tribute Concert on Main Street

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The local production company, 7Sunday will be honoring the legendary musician, Prince.

The company is hosting a tribute concert on Sunday, June 12, at the Main Course in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Show will feature performances and impersonations of the performer and more.

7Sunday has been slated the best recurring live-themed music show in the Carolinas and beyond.

For tickets, click here. For more information about 7Sunday, click here.

