Soda City Live: Prince Tribute Concert on Main Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The local production company, 7Sunday will be honoring the legendary musician, Prince.

The company is hosting a tribute concert on Sunday, June 12, at the Main Course in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Show will feature performances and impersonations of the performer and more.

7Sunday has been slated the best recurring live-themed music show in the Carolinas and beyond.

For tickets, click here. For more information about 7Sunday, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.