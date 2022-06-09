Soda City Live: I Heart Mac and Cheese

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Michael Blum, company chef of ‘I Heart Mac and Cheese’ joined Billie Jean Shaw in the Soda City Live Kitchen to whip up some of their most famous dishes.

Michael will be making the restaurant’s signature sandwich, The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce.

I Heart Mac and Cheese has several locations around the country including in Columbia in Sandhills.

