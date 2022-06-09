SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Charleston’s Famous Seafood Frydaddie, will grace the Midlands for two days only

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Those seeking the fresh taste of the coast won’t have to travel to Charleston.

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, Charleston based food truck business, “ChuckTown Mobile Seafood” will be in the Midlands for the 6th Annual South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

With customer favorites like gator dogs, freshly breaded oysters, scallops, fish, shrimp and more.

For more information on the ChuckTown Mobile Seafood, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a...
Columbia Police arrest suspect in Walmart long gun theft
FILE PHOTO
Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating
Deputy Zaid Abdullah and Deputy Shannon Huffman have both been exposed to a white powdery...
RCSD Deputies exposed to drugs during arrest searches
FBI logo.
FBI issues fraud alert about multistate scam targeting businesses
Investigators said Shyhiem Tyriek Boyd escaped arrest early Wednesday morning.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect, use bloodhounds after man escapes arrest

Latest News

Soda City Live: Prince Tribute Concert on Main Street
Soda City Live: Prince Tribute Concert on Main Street
"The Best of Both Worlds" Mac and Cheese Sandwich
Soda City Live: I Heart Mac and Cheese
"The Best of Both Worlds" Mac and Cheese Sandwich
"The Best of Both Worlds" Mac and Cheese Sandwich
Soda City Live: Prince Tribute Concert on Main Street
Soda City Live: Prince Tribute Concert on Main Street