Soda City Live: Charleston’s Famous Seafood Frydaddie, will grace the Midlands for two days only

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Those seeking the fresh taste of the coast won’t have to travel to Charleston.

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, Charleston based food truck business, “ChuckTown Mobile Seafood” will be in the Midlands for the 6th Annual South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

With customer favorites like gator dogs, freshly breaded oysters, scallops, fish, shrimp and more.

For more information on the ChuckTown Mobile Seafood, click here.

