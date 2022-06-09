SkyView
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the 100 deadly days of summer moves forward, we wanted to take a look at how one recently passed state law is affecting drivers.

The ‘move right’ law, or as many call it the ‘slowpoke’ law.

“If you are traveling on a controlled access highway, you should stay out of the left hand lane unless you are passing or overtaking a car,” said Corporal Joe Hovis, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He says the intent of the bill is to make space for first responders if needed, ease congestion and road rage, if possible.

FOX Carolina asked Hovis how many tickets have been issued since law took precedent August 15.

“315 citations and approximately 96 warnings,” he said.

Enforcers didn’t begin writing those citations until November 13, giving drivers a grace period to adjust.

Anytime someone is traveling below the speed limit in the left lane, around other cars; the risk of something dangerous happening increases.

“Most people who are in that left lane, they’re going at least the speed limit and they can run up on you.” Hovis said. “There’s not any brake light showing, no turn signals.”

Let’s be clear, this law doesn’t give you the right to speed. Troopers are still enforcing the current limit.

Remembering road safety is an important part to making it safely to your destination this summer.

“Keep your head on a swivel, drive defensively, be cognizant of the people that are around you,” he told us.

