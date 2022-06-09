SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Senseless:’ Family, community stunned by fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Dillon County

(Cierra Fletcher)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of one Dillon County community are still stunned after a deadly shooting involving teenagers on Tuesday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the Bunker Hill community, where one teen was fatally shot. Family members that spoke to WMBF News on Wednesday later identified him as 15-year-old Janare Fletcher.

“It’s just really shocking, really shocking, at this moment,” said Janare’s aunt, Jessica Fletcher. “Senseless. I wish it would’ve never happened.”

Another 15-year-old was also shot and was stated to be in critical condition. Their stepfather said the teen had surgery Wednesday, but no further update was provided on their condition.

Neighbors in the area told WMBF News that they heard anywhere from 10-to-15 gunshots Tuesday afternoon on Coreys Street.

“You just don’t expect something like this to happen, not at that young of an age,” said Antonio Bellamy, who lives in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Janare’s mother said her son was a tenth-grader at Dillon High School that had plans to go into the Army. He even had his prom attire already picked out for his junior year.

Jessica Fletcher also remembered her nephew as “intelligent” and “respectful.”

“He would do anything for anybody,” she said.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. It’s unclear if they will be charged as an adult in the case, and the shooting remains under investigation.

In the meantime, those in the community are calling for change.

“We need to make a change, we really need to make a change for the community, for the people, for our kids, so we can make sure that stuff like this doesn’t happen,” said Jessica Fletcher.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bennett Galloway
Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
FILE
South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy...
Charleston Co. deputy to be charged in crash that killed mother, daughters

Latest News

Assistant Solicitor Lemuel Zeigler said on the night of Feb. 15, 2018 officer Brandon Van...
Drunk driver gets 4 years in crash that injured police officer, led to K-9 death
Audrionna "TuTu" Kind, who was killed while celebrating with family at a graduation party.
Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed at graduation party
Bowen Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties in 2018 and 2019...
Bowen Turner remains behind bars as probation violation case moves forward
Investigators said Shyhiem Tyriek Boyd escaped arrest early Wednesday morning.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect, use bloodhounds after man escapes arrest