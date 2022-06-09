SC man charged with threatening mass shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening a mass shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Wayne Anthony Reiser, of Bishopville, was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Cashua Drive in Florence.

Investigators said Reiser expressed racial slurs in his threats over the phone and threatened to shoot employees and others in the store if he wasn’t allowed to return an item.

The store was then closed out of caution for employees and customers.

The FCSO said Reiser was taken into custody in Bishopville shortly after the threat and was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

He’s charged with threatening use of a weapon of mass destruction, which could result in a sentence of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Reiser remains at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon under no bond, according to online records.

