COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about some awesome jazz and entertainment this Saturday? The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble plays Benny Goodman and Beyond featuring Ken Peplowski.

The 18-member band is under the director of Dr. Robert Gardiner. He joined WIS Midday to highlight some of what will make this Saturday, June 11 a full evening of entertainment. Joining the full band will be Clarinetist Ken Peplowski. He’s said to be an undisputed master of swing and is a musical descendant of the great Benny Goodman. The New York Times says Peplowski is Goodman straight up, with a twist of lightning.

At 6:15 p.m., enjoy the pre-concert music with Kristen Harris Hot Club Trio. Complimentary beer and wine will be served.

At 7:30 p.m., the Tribute to Benny Goodman. At 8:40 p.m., it’s Bring the Swing.

Tickets are $50 for the whole evening of entertainment. They are available at https://scjazz.org/events-calendar/sc-jazz-and-ken-peplowski-benny-goodman-beyond.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.