By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about some awesome jazz and entertainment this Saturday? The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble plays Benny Goodman and Beyond featuring Ken Peplowski.

The 18-member band is under the director of Dr. Robert Gardiner.  He joined WIS Midday to highlight some of what will make this Saturday, June 11 a full evening of entertainment.  Joining the full band will be Clarinetist Ken Peplowski.  He’s said to be an undisputed master of swing and is a musical descendant of the great Benny Goodman. The New York Times says Peplowski is Goodman straight up, with a twist of lightning.

At 6:15 p.m., enjoy the pre-concert music with Kristen Harris Hot Club Trio. Complimentary beer and wine will be served.

At 7:30 p.m., the Tribute to Benny Goodman. At 8:40 p.m., it’s Bring the Swing.

Tickets are $50 for the whole evening of entertainment.  They are available at https://scjazz.org/events-calendar/sc-jazz-and-ken-peplowski-benny-goodman-beyond.

