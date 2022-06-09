Richland County Council approves allocation of more than $55 million in COVID relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County will soon be investing more than $55 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds back into the community.

Richland County Council approved the allocation of these funds at its council meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the Coronavirus Ad Hoc committee finalized the proposal on May 19.

Richland County District 7 Councilmember Gretchen Barron, who chairs the subcommittee, said this was a long time coming.

“It’s exciting to note that Richland County is in an opportunity to invest back into its staff, its community, its facilities like never before,” she said.

In total, the county received more than $80 million in federal funds. Almost $20 million had been previously approved, with the majority of that portion going toward safety, security and employee stipends.

Another $55 million was approved this week.

These funds are divided into four priority areas: public health, public safety, cybersecurity and technology, and community investment.

The largest portion of the $55 million, 34 percent, will go toward community investment. This includes things like support for small businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

“This is our way of saying not only did we hear what you said when you said, ‘Hey, help us because my business has been closed for 11 months,’ we’re now saying help is here.”

$4 million will be set aside for affordable housing initiatives. $2 million each will be invested in addressing food insecurity and services to help those experiencing homelessness.

Exactly how the money will be allocated throughout these various areas of need is yet to be determined.

Barron said this money gives the council the opportunity to address some needs that had been lying dormant for several years due to a lack of funding.

One of those such projects is the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Family Services Center. This is the largest single line item of the $55 million. $15 million will be put toward its construction and renovation.

Richland County EMS and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will receive millions to upgrade equipment and enhance technology.

This includes $2 million for new ambulances, and an additional $2 million for the use of ShotSpotter. “We’re investing not only in our law enforcement, but in our first responders all the way around because as we address gun violence, as we address health disparities then now, we are equipping them with equipment, facilities, with all the things that they need, some of which have just been pushed to the side because we just couldn’t do it,” Barron said. “Now we can.”

Barron hopes that $1 million in funding for nonprofits could be crucial toward looking for possible solutions to gun violence in Richland County.

The money could be used for recreation facilities, and to offer safe places and activities for children.

Another priority that will be addressed is providing broadband access in underserved areas.

Barron said this is a need that was brought into the spotlight during the pandemic.

“In the capital county there are still areas that do not have access to broadband,” she said. “So those infrastructure projects are very important because we want to live up to being the capital county, we want people to come, we want them to stay in Lower Richland, we want them in Blythewood, we want them to stay in Chapin just like we do in the northeast and downtown Columbia. But we have to have the infrastructure in place to attract those individuals to come live here.”

Nearly $6 million of the COVID-19 relief funds are yet to be allocated. The Coronavirus Ad Hoc committee will have additional work sessions to determine where the remaining federal dollars will be distributed.

