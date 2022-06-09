Recent high school grad shot in Upstate neighborhood

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County officials are investigating after an 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Lyman overnight.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to respond to a shooting death that took place on Wild Cherry Circle.

The victim, Nathaniel Xavier Johnson, 18, was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Xavier Johnson recently graduated from Greer High School. (Misty Longino)

We spoke with Johnson’s mother who said her son went by Xavier. Xavier just graduated from Greer High School on Tuesday, May 3, and was supposed to go to Army Bootcamp in July to become an Army ranger.

His mother tells Fox Carolina that she found out her son had just became an organ donor. His body is on the way to Columbia for organ harvesting.

Xavier Johnson, 18 (Viewer Submission)

We’re told an autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: BMW Charity Pro-Am raises funds for local charities

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.