Pursuit ends in crash at Two Notch Rd in Columbia, police advise to avoid area

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was at the scene on Two Notch Rd. after a pursuit ended in a crash.(Forest Acres Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A police pursuit ended in a crash at Two Notch Rd Thursday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was involved in a pursuit. The chase led through the Forest Acres area.

Deputies from RCSD and the Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) were at the scene after the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Two Notch Rd. and Beltline.

FAPD issued a statement at around 2 p.m. about the pursuit,

We’ve received calls about police activity seen down Forest Drive around lunchtime.

Forest Acres Police Department was alerted that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a vehicle that turned onto Forest Drive entering our city limits. That vehicle later crashed outside of our jurisdiction at Beltline and Two Notch.

Please avoid the area at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.

