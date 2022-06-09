Pursuit ends in crash at Two Notch Rd in Columbia, police advise to avoid area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A police pursuit ended in a crash at Two Notch Rd Thursday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was involved in a pursuit. The chase led through the Forest Acres area.

Deputies from RCSD and the Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) were at the scene after the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Two Notch Rd. and Beltline.

FAPD issued a statement at around 2 p.m. about the pursuit,

“We’ve received calls about police activity seen down Forest Drive around lunchtime.

Forest Acres Police Department was alerted that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a vehicle that turned onto Forest Drive entering our city limits. That vehicle later crashed outside of our jurisdiction at Beltline and Two Notch.

Please avoid the area at this time.”

