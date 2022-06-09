SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult

The North Charleston Police is searching for a 59-year-old man missing since March.
The North Charleston Police is searching for a 59-year-old man missing since March.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 59-year-old man missing since March.

Marvin L. Thompson was last seen on Rio Street in North Charleston. Police say he has not had contact with his family since March 23.

Thompson is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521 or 843-708-3263.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Zaid Abdullah and Deputy Shannon Huffman have both been exposed to a white powdery...
RCSD Deputies exposed to drugs during arrest searches
FILE PHOTO
Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating
FBI logo.
FBI issues fraud alert about multistate scam targeting businesses
Anthony Bockus was arrested by CPD after investigators said he stole multiple long guns from a...
Columbia Police arrest suspect in Walmart long gun theft
Investigators said Shyhiem Tyriek Boyd escaped arrest early Wednesday morning.
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect, use bloodhounds after man escapes arrest