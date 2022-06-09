SkyView
Pawmetto Lifeline over capacity, holding emergency adoption special

By WIS News 10 Staff
Jun. 9, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is over its maximum capacity and is holding an emergency adoption special until further notice.

Shelter officials say after pulling from municipal shelters almost daily, they have reached full capacity and cannot help save any more animals from euthanization until they can adopt some animals out.

Dogs 35 pounds and up are $50, cats are $50, and kittens are $75 or 2 for $125.

Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., with the last meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m.

Officials say fostering is also an option. The shelter provides food, medical care, and supplies for its fosters.

“We were one of the few organizations that stayed open during Covid. We have worked with other organizations to achieve an 85% Live Release Rate in the Midlands,” stated Denise Wilkinson, CEO of Pawmetto Lifeline. “Please, if you are in a position to adopt or foster a kitten, dog, or cat, step up and help us get closer to our goal of a No-Kill status in the Midlands!”

Learn more about fostering and complete a foster application on their website at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

