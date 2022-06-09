SkyView
Irmo Police warn shoppers of purse thefts at Walmart

FILE photo of shopping carts
FILE photo of shopping carts(WAFB)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is warning shoppers about possible purse thieves at Walmart on Dutch Fork Road.

Police said two incidents have happened in the past few weeks at the Walmart at 1180 Dutch Fork Road. In both incidents, victims left their purses in their shopping carts while unloading their groceries when the suspects pulled up in a car, get out, and stole the purse.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Police say shoppers should not leave purses unattended in shopping carts, even while unloading groceries.

“Remain aware of your surroundings,” said the police. “These are very much crimes of opportunity, so let’s not give these criminals any opportunities.”

You can report any suspicious activity by calling 803-785-2521.

