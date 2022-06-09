SkyView
Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed at graduation party

32-year-old, victim Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
32-year-old, victim Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.(Family member)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral service for Audrionna Kind will be held on the morning of June 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The location of the funeral is the Clarendon County Resource Center Gym.

The address is 1154 4th St, Summerton, SC 29148.

Kind’s life was cut short on the night of June 4, while celebrating with family.

Previous Coverage:

https://www.wistv.com/2022/06/05/eight-shot-graduation-party-clarendon-county/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/06/07/summerton-mayor-remembers-his-cousin-who-was-killed-graduation-party-mass-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/06/08/clarendon-county-community-relying-faith-hope-healing-following-graduation-party-mass-shooting/

