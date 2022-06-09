Funeral arrangements announced for woman killed at graduation party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral service for Audrionna Kind will be held on the morning of June 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The location of the funeral is the Clarendon County Resource Center Gym.

The address is 1154 4th St, Summerton, SC 29148.

Kind’s life was cut short on the night of June 4, while celebrating with family.

