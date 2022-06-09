Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is kicking off a summer initiative this week.

#FoodTruckFridays starts Friday at three locations in Columbia and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our city in the summertime. I’m looking forward to our citizens enjoying and exploring our downtown districts and connecting with each other over good food,” said At-Large Councilwoman Aditi Bussells.

June 10

1400 ASSEMBLY STREET (parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia Offices, corner of Assembly and Washington)

Paella South

Caffeine Cabin

1 JUSTICE SQUARE (Police Headquarters)

La Cochinita

Z”Z BBQ, LLC

2300 BULL STREET (REI Co-op parking lot at BullStreet, corner of Bull and Colonial)

Elevation Catering

Lil’ House of Pizza

JUNE 17

1400 ASSEMBLY STREET (parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia Offices, corner of Assembly and Washington)

Paella South

1 JUSTICE SQUARE (Police Headquarters)

La Cochinita

Z”Z BBQ, LLC

2300 BULL STREET (REI Co-op parking lot at BullStreet, corner of Bull and Colonial)

Elevation Catering

Lil’ House of Pizza

JUNE 24

1400 ASSEMBLY STREET (parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia Offices, corner of Assembly and Washington)

Paella South

Caffeine Cabin

1 JUSTICE SQUARE (Police Headquarters)

La Cochinita

Z”Z BBQ, LLC

2300 BULL STREET (REI Co-op parking lot at BullStreet, corner of Bull and Colonial)

Elevation Catering

Lil’ House of Pizza

Officials say during the trial period, the initiative will be assessed and updates may be made to locations and times based on feedback and participation.

For more information, please visit columbiasc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.