FIRST ALERT - Few showers this evening and drier air comes in Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a small chance of showers and storms this evening. Then drier air comes in Friday.

First Alert Headlines

Low 90s and drier air for Friday.

There’s a 30% chance of rain and thunder for especially Saturday morning.

Low 90s for Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Then temperatures soar into the upper 90s next week with 100s possible as well!

The humidity goes up next week.

First Alert Summary:

We see a few spot showers this afternoon and evening. There’s a 20-30% chance of a few popping up this afternoon and evening.

Tonight lows dip down to 68 with partly cloudy skies.

Our humidity is a bit lower for Friday as drier air moves in from the northeast. Expect highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies as high pressure dominates our weather.

A weak low pressure system moves in from the west Saturday. This increases our chances of rain to 30-40% with a batch in the morning and some scattered activity by the afternoon. Lows are near 69 and highs reach the low 90s.

Sunday we see low 90s and mostly sunny skies. A pretty nice day with a little more humidity.

A nice big ridge in the jet stream settles in over the eastern seaboard next week. This allows for us to remain dry and for temperatures to soar Monday and Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 90s Monday and near 101 Tuesday.

We have partly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with much more humidity and temps in the mid to upper 90s.

There are no storms active in the tropics right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Lowering humidity with clearing skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as humid with highs around 90.

Saturday: A 30% chance for some showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. A touch more humidity.

Monday: Humid and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs around 101.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Highs are near 99.

