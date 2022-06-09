Deputies searching for missing Lexington County man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said they’re searching for a missing man.

Eric Smith, 45, was last seen on Feb. 10, 2022. He left his house on Kenna Drive with all his personal belongings inside the home.

LCSD said Smith has a medical condition that causes him to walk with a limp. He is said to be 5′10 and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is being asked to call call 803-785-8230.

